South Africa

Participated in the unrest? Here's what criminal charges you could face

22 July 2021 - 10:00
Correctional services minister Ronald Lamola says cases will be dealt with in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and SA Police Service (SAPS). File photo.
Correctional services minister Ronald Lamola says cases will be dealt with in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and SA Police Service (SAPS). File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu/Sunday Times

Justice minister Ronald Lamola has tabled the department's plans on the arrests of thousands of people during unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week. 

Lamola was speaking before the parliamentary portfolio committee on justice and correctional services on Wednesday.

He said the cases will be dealt with in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and SA Police Service (SAPS). 

He said no-one who took part in acts of criminality will evade justice and some could face terrorism or related charges.

Here is what you need to know:

Four categories of charges

Lamola said the cases will be divided into four categories in ascending order of seriousness. 

He said the operational plan will address collaboration between the NPA and SAPS , where many of the cases will likely amount to theft rather than mere possession of stolen property.

In collaboration with SAPS, emerging cases will be divided into four categories:

  • Actual looters and people participating in stealing from shops and outlets
  • People found in possession of stolen property
  • Groups and individuals stealing property in big quantities, organised or planned action
  • Enticement or inciting public violence

Lamola said experienced prosecutors have been assigned from the Organised Crime and Priority Crime Litigation Unit. 

“Crime heads in the provinces under the direction of the Directors of Public Prosecutions are assigned to deal with more complicated and serious matters,” he said. 

What punishments are likely?

Lamola said in terms of NPA policy, where it is justifiable, cases that relate to people in possession of stolen goods or people who participated in looting may result in restorative justice. 

Alternative measures such as the admission of guilt, diversion, and plea agreements will also be considered as a means of finalising the cases.

“From a correctional services perspective, we are required to reconfigure the remand detention system that is already overburdened,” said Lamola.

“Our facilities are stretched due to overcrowding and our challenges are also worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

Looting cost KZN economy R20bn and probably 150,000 jobs: presidency

The violent protests and looting that broke out in the wake of former president Jacob Zuma's incarceration has cost the KwaZulu-Natal economy R20bn.
Politics
1 day ago

R20bn damage in KwaZulu-Natal

On Tuesday, acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the cost of damage in KwaZulu-Natal alone was R20bn. Gauteng’s losses are yet to be determined. 

She said data and estimates provided by the SA Property Owners’ Association (Sapoa) showed that in KwaZulu-Natal, 161 malls, 11 warehouses and eight factories were affected, with 161 liquor outlets and distributors being extensively damaged. 

“The SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria), in which government is a sole shareholder, will conduct an assessment of the full extent of the damage. 

“The economic cluster ministers are consolidating proposals for a government package of interventions, including for small businesses that are mostly uninsured,” said Ntshavheni.

3,407 arrests made on various charges 

As of Sunday, a total of 3,407 people had been arrested on various charges relating to the violence and looting. 

According to police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili, only one suspect was granted bail, 1,122 are expected to appear in different courts in the two provinces, and the remaining dockets are under investigation.

In Gauteng, during integrated operations at a number of hostels in Thembisa, Johannesburg, Alexandra and Moroka, 14 suspects were arrested for being in possession of suspected looted property. 

Among the goods recovered were mattresses, television sets, couches, fridges, sound systems, computer screens and laptops, steel frames, and grocery and clothing items.

Meanwhile in KwaZulu-Natal, 92 suspects were arrested over the weekend for being in possession of stolen property.

READ MORE

Looting has ended, the coffin has been found but hunt goes on for blue couch

Authorities are busy recovering a mountain of stolen goods after last week's looting spree in KZN and Gauteng.
News
21 hours ago

Bheki Cele denies police received intelligence before unrest and looting

Police minister Bheki Cele has denied receiving intelligence before the violent uprisings in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week.
Politics
1 day ago

‘Flight risk’ ex-DJ joins three others in court for inciting deadly violence

Former Ukhozi FM presenter reportedly boarded a private jet after hearing of his imminent arrest, claims NPA
News
16 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'They think they are safe': Doc issues chilling warning as people taking ... South Africa
  2. Mzansi reacts to former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu handing himself over ... South Africa
  3. 'Very cold' weather coming to Gauteng as cold front moves in from Cape South Africa
  4. ‘Leaving a war zone’: refugees from KZN tell of the horrors they escaped News
  5. Looting has ended, the coffin has been found but hunt goes on for blue couch South Africa

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’