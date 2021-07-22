POLL | What do you think of Jacob Zuma getting compassionate leave to attend his brother's funeral?

Former president Jacob Zuma has arrived at Nkandla to attend the funeral of his younger brother, Michael.

This after the department of correctional services granted him compassionate leave on Thursday morning.

Spokesperson for the department Singabakho Nxumalo told TimesLIVE reporter Amanda Khoza that Zuma was granted leave on Wednesday after filing an application.

Michael died after a long illness on July 11, a few days after the former president started serving his 15-month prison sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.