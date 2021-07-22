SA Music Legends Forum bats for former SABC execs who paid them

The South African Music Legends Forum has filed an application to intervene in the case lodged by the SABC and the Special Investigating Unit to set aside a 2016 decision to pay 53 music artists for the role they played during apartheid.

That decision was taken by former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng and nine other former executives including former group acting CEO James Aguma.

The forum, a non-profit company formed in February this year, took a resolution this month to intervene in the application and to ask that the application by the SABC and SIU be dismissed with costs.

The forum filed its application last Wednesday.

Special Tribunal judge Lebogang Modiba on Thursday allowed the forum and the SIU and SABC — which are opposing the application — to file further court papers in the intervention application.

This meant that the application by the SIU and the SABC — whereby they seek to set aside the decision to make payments and which was set to be heard on Thursday and Friday — could not continue.

“The filing of further papers, the review application as well as the ... counter-application (by two former executives) are held in abeyance until the intervention application has been disposed of,” Modiba said.