SA records 433 new Covid-19 deaths, 14,858 cases in 24 hours

The NICD added that there were also 14,858 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the number of infections to date to 2,342,330.

Gauteng remains the virus epicentre, recording 4,988 cases in the past 24 hours.

There were also 720 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that 16,999 people are now being treated in the country's public and private hospitals.

In some good news, there were 238,020 vaccine doses administered in the past 24 hours, the second-highest single-day number of jabs — after 257,492 on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE