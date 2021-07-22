UFS SRC member arrested for allegedly inciting people to loot malls in Bloemfontein
22 July 2021 - 09:51
A 23-year-old student from the University of the Free State has been arrested for allegedly inciting public violence, the National Prosecuting Authority said.
NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said Orefile Oreratile Sefika was arrested on Tuesday.
“He allegedly incited people, on WhatsApp, to loot either Mimosa or Waterfront Mall.”
Shuping said Sefika appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday and was charged with incitement to commit public violence.
UFS spokesperson Lacea Loader said Sefika is a member of the student representative council.
The case was postponed to Aug. 13 for further investigation.
He was granted bail of R1,000.
TimesLIVE