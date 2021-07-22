South Africa

UFS SRC member arrested for allegedly inciting people to loot malls in Bloemfontein

22 July 2021 - 09:51
A University of the Free State student has been arrested for allegedly inciting looting.
A University of the Free State student has been arrested for allegedly inciting looting.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

A 23-year-old student from the University of the Free State has been arrested for allegedly inciting public violence, the National Prosecuting Authority said.

NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said Orefile Oreratile Sefika was arrested on Tuesday.

“He allegedly incited people, on WhatsApp, to loot either Mimosa or Waterfront Mall.”

Shuping said Sefika appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday and was charged with incitement to commit public violence.

UFS spokesperson Lacea Loader said Sefika is a member of the student representative council.

The case was postponed to Aug. 13 for further investigation.

He was granted bail of R1,000.

TimesLIVE

MORE

'He left Joburg in a private jet' before arrest: Ex-DJ Ngizwe Mchunu kept in custody for now on incitement rap

Former radio DJ Ngizwe Mchunu made a brief appearance before the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday before he was remanded in custody until ...
News
1 day ago

WhatsApp group links ANC members to looting chaos

Authorities are investigating evidence linking ANC branches in KwaZulu-Natal to the violent protests.
Politics
6 days ago

NPA will ‘meticulously prosecute’ cases linked to looting and violence

The NPA and Government Communication and Information System have condemned violent incidents in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'They think they are safe': Doc issues chilling warning as people taking ... South Africa
  2. Mzansi reacts to former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu handing himself over ... South Africa
  3. 'Very cold' weather coming to Gauteng as cold front moves in from Cape South Africa
  4. ‘Leaving a war zone’: refugees from KZN tell of the horrors they escaped News
  5. Looting has ended, the coffin has been found but hunt goes on for blue couch South Africa

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’