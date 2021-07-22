South Africa

WATCH | ‘You are not alone’: Man braces cold to play music outside hospital for wife

22 July 2021 - 11:13
The man was seen playing his accordion outside the Life Bay View private hospital in Mossel Bay on Wednesday morning.
The man was seen playing his accordion outside the Life Bay View private hospital in Mossel Bay on Wednesday morning.
Image: Charlotte Barnard

A Mossel Bay man took his accordion, stood in the cold outside the hospital where his wife is receiving treatment in the Covid-19 wards, and played music she loves to remind her that she is not alone.

Charlotte Barnard, who works as an administrative clerk for a general surgeon at the Life Bay View private hospital, said the man approached her outside the hospital on Wednesday morning.

“He asked me if I worked here [hospital] and I told him that our offices are right next to the Covid-19 ward.

“He told me his wife loved his music and asked me if we could please open a window so that she can hear his music and know that he is there for her,” Barnard said.

She said his wife was admitted to one of the Covid-19 wards in the hospital.

“It was very heartbreaking. I struggled to take the video in the cold and at the same time hold back my tears.

The sounds of How Great Thy Art which echoed outside the hospital gave the patients new strength and hope, she said.

“One of my friends and aunt are also in the Covid-19 wards, so they all heard the music. It really encouraged them and made them aware that we are here for them and think of them even when we can’t see them.

“I think it gave them new strength to fight harder. His wife couldn’t see it, but she definitely heard his music.

“His gesture really gave us hope and made us realise that we are not alone and that God is with us. It will really help if more people would come and pray and uplift the personnel.”

Barnard called on the community to help track down the man, saying “the staff and patients really loved his music and asked if he could please come back and play more”.

“We really hope to see him again.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

‘God knew we need each other’: Couple beat Covid-19 after 40-plus days in hospital

Togetherness, prayer and fighting to stay alive for their children and granddaughter is what helped a Bloemfontein couple pull through their Covid-19 ...
News
1 month ago

How Gift of the Givers Covid-19 care centre is trying to ease the pressure on Gauteng's hospitals

Twenty doctors, the majority of them junior doctors and five senior doctors, will help at the Lenasia facility on a rotational basis and for free.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'They think they are safe': Doc issues chilling warning as people taking ... South Africa
  2. Mzansi reacts to former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu handing himself over ... South Africa
  3. 'Very cold' weather coming to Gauteng as cold front moves in from Cape South Africa
  4. ‘Leaving a war zone’: refugees from KZN tell of the horrors they escaped News
  5. Looting has ended, the coffin has been found but hunt goes on for blue couch South Africa

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’