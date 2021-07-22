What you said: Readers split over CR17 bank records remaining sealed

Readers are split over the Pretoria high court’s decision to keep bank records for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2017 presidential campaign sealed.

On Tuesday, the court dismissed with costs an application by the EFF to have the records made public.

The documents were obtained by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane during her CR17 investigation, who handed them to the high court when Ramaphosa challenged her report.

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers whether they agreed with the high court's decision.

Forty-five percent said if Ramaphosa had nothing to hide, the records should be made public. Forty-two percent agreed with the ruling and said the EFF was “beating a dead horse”, while 13% said unsealing the records would not change anything.