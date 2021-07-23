After the looting spree: neighbours 'reconsider their dependence' on SA

“Diaspora remittances from SA will significantly drop, meaning massive and abject poverty for Zimbabwean families reliant on remittances from that country. Add to this tragic tale the lockdowns and restrictions under Covid-19, and it becomes a ghastly sight. When the opportunities for employment shrink in SA, the next chapter is that xenophobia will rear its ugly head again and foreigners will be blamed for the mess lying ahead.”

The latest statistics from the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) show that Zimbabwe imports 58% of its raw materials from SA, while only 7% are imported from other countries in Sadc. Europe is the source of 13% of Zimbabwe’s imports and China accounts for 11%.

Sekai Kuvarika, the CEO of the CZI, says Zimbabwe’s industry is definitely going to be affected by the unrest in SA as most of its raw materials come from SA.

“We may not be able to immediately quantify the impact, but Zimbabwe’s industry is certainly going to be affected in the short to medium term. Our industry’s capacity utilisation improved to nearly 58% over the past year, up from about 36% in 2019. The closure of the major routes used for the transportation of raw materials and other goods — though they may now have reopened — means that production will be affected. This in turn might see a dip in capacity utilisation in the short to medium term,” Kuvarika said.

Unequal trading partners

Years of economic decline owing to reasons that include political misgovernance, cyclical droughts and a lack of foreign direct investment have seen Zimbabwe’s industrial capacity utilisation dropping as companies have been struggling to adopt new technologies or retool.

The consequent lower production levels have resulted in a shortage of goods, with the country having to rely on its southern neighbour for numerous imports, including luxury goods. Zimbabwe is SA’s biggest trading partner in the region, but the statistics are skewed heavily in favour of the latter.

According to the United Nations Comtrade database of international trade statistics, Zimbabwe’s value of exports to SA was $1.73bn during 2020, while South African exports to Zimbabwe were valued at $2.23bn in the same period.

Zimbabwe imports machinery, including vehicles, boilers, electric and electronic equipment, cereals, iron and steel as well as fertilisers. SA buys mostly minerals, including precious stones, tobacco, raw hides, cotton and fruit.

A 2019 World Bank report confirms SA as Zimbabwe’s biggest trading partner, followed by Singapore and China in third place. According to the report, imports from the latter two countries also pass through SA.