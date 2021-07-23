COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Australian states squabble as NSW seeks vaccine priority amid Covid-19 'emergency'
July 23 2021 — 08:00
China reports more local Covid-19 cases in eastern province of Jiangsu
China's eastern province of Jiangsu found 12 new domestically-transmitted Covid-19 patients on Thursday, taking to 23 its total since July 20, in its first local outbreak since the pandemic began last year.
All 23 cases were in Nanjing, the capital of the province, its latest tally showed on Friday. A statement published by city governments showed 20 patients were workers at Nanjing's Lukou airport.
Nanjing has started mass Covid-19 testing of its 9.3 million population, suspended a subway line linking the airport to a train station, and sealed off some residential compounds.
China reported 48 new Covid-19 cases in the mainland on July 22, down from 50 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday. That included 36 inbound travellers, and 12 local patients, all in Jiangsu province.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 35 from 18 cases a day earlier.
Among the symptomless cases, 10 were local infections — seven in Jiangsu, one in northeastern Shenyang city, one in southern Zhongshan city, and one in He county of eastern Anhui province.
Zhongshan city said late on Thursday that residents should avoid unnecessary trips outside the city and that the city had started mass Covid-19 testing.
Those leaving the city to go outside Guangdong province, where Zhongshan is based, via train stations, highway stations, ports and shuttle bus stations must provide proof of a negative coronavirus test within 48 days before departing, excluding those travellers arriving for transfer.
The infections in Zhongshan and Shenyang had visited Nanjing before being detected, and the case in He county is a husband of a confirmed patient in Nanjing city, according to reports by local authorities and state media.
The total accumulated number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 92,462, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.
Reuters
July 23 2021 — 07:00
If I've been vaccinated do I still need to self-isolate?
You have just got the Covid-19 jab! But if you now come into contact with someone suspected of having Covid-19 do you still need to self-isolate for 10 days?
The ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 vaccines advises that those who come into contact with anyone suspected to have Covid-19 should self-isolate, whether they have had the vaccine or not.
“Non-healthcare workers need to quarantine, even if they have been vaccinated, especially if they have received only one dose of the Pfizer vaccine or within four weeks of being vaccinated.”
According to the SA National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the body's immune system takes up to 14 days to develop strong immune responses after the first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
July 23 2021 — 07:00
Philippines to bar travel from Malaysia, Thailand to curb Delta's spread
The Philippines will ban the entry of travellers coming from Malaysia and Thailand in a bid to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible Delta Covid-19 variant, the presidential spokesperson said on Friday.
The travel restriction will take effect on July 25 and run to July 31, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a national address.
The Philippines has previously banned travellers from eight countries including Indonesia and India.
Reuters
July 23 2021 — 06:30
White House disappointed by China rejecting Covid-19 origin probe plan
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday the Biden administration is “deeply disappointed” in China's decision to reject a World Health Organisation (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus.
July 23 2021 — 06:20
India reports 35,342 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
India reported on Friday 35,342 new Covid-19 cases, the federal health ministry said.
The country's tally of infections now stands at 31.26 million, health ministry data showed.
Reuters
July 23 2021 — 06:15
ECB pledges low rates for longer as virus casts shadow over growth
The European Central Bank pledged on Thursday to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer to boost sluggish inflation and warned that the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus poses a risk to the eurozone's recovery.
July 23 2021 — 06:10
'We follow the science:' Biden on mask guidance
President Joe Biden said that the CDC is ‘investigating every aspect’ and studying any necessary changes to its masking guidance as the more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus sweeps the US.
July 23 2021 — 06:00
Australian states squabble as NSW seeks vaccine priority amid Covid-19 'emergency'
Australia's largest state of New South Wales on Friday urged the federal government to divert vaccine doses to Sydney, the epicentre of a flaring COVID-19 outbreak, raising objections from other states desperate for protection from the virus.
Australia is battling a supply shortfall of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine as its COVID-19 inoculation strategy had focused on AstraZeneca which was subsequently deemed unsafe for those under 60 years by the country's drug regulator.
That health order resulted in a glut of AstraZeneca vaccines, which many Australians are uncomfortable to take, and sparked a scramble for Pfizer which was in short supply as the government had only ordered 10 million doses for the country of 26 million.
As a result, only 15% of Australia's adult population is fully vaccinated, lagging the COVID-19 inoculation rate in other rich nations.
Now, with Sydney ailing from a relentless surge in the Delta variant of coronavirus despite weeks of lockdown, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Friday branded the situation a “national emergency”, signalling vaccination as the only solution to “our freedoms.
“The Sydney outbreak has ballooned to nearly 1,800 cases since mid-June.
“We know that in some places around Australia there are very few cases or zero cases,” Berejiklian said in a televised news briefing.
“We need to get at least the first jab for as many people as we can in those affected communities as possible, and that's why we are asking for a refocus of the national vaccination strategy.
“The comment did not go down very well with other states who are unwilling to spare Pfizer doses.
“We need to be very careful when having a discussion about who we prioritise,” Victoria Premier Dan Andrews said.
Victoria, which is in a lockdown until next Tuesday, reported 14 cases on Friday, mostly in Melbourne.
“The fact of the matter is, we don’t have enough vaccine for everyone and the virus will go to the unvaccinated. This is how it works,” Andrews said.
Reuters
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 55,981 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 14,858 new cases, which represents a 26.5% positivity rate. A further 433 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 68,625 to date. Read more: https://t.co/T36dLIfhex pic.twitter.com/68arHKTTJA— NICD (@nicd_sa) July 22, 2021