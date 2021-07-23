'I fear for my safety but must put bread on the table': Women walk to work as taxi violence rattles Cape Town

Informal minibus taxis complete about 15m trips daily, according to government data, a service that commuters say is marred by harassment and high risk of accidents.

Research shows that in Sub-Saharan Africa “transport poverty” — when inaccessible transport negatively impacts a person's quality of life — disproportionately affects women and girls in terms of harassment and getting to school and work.

During this recent bout of taxi violence around the Western Cape, activists say women are particularly at risk in a country where police statistics show a sexual offence is committed every 10 minutes.

“I know of women walking up to 50km through the night, or in the rain, to get to work. If they don't go, they bear the brunt of having to look in the eyes of hungry children,” said Joanie Fredericks, a local women's rights activist.

At least 83 people have been killed since January in the intermittent clashes, according to the province's department of transport and public works.

The government has said it will close the contested taxi route for two months starting Monday and has upped security and the number of buses to try to control the violence.

“This is not only about a taxi route, this really speaks to the core of our community's struggle to feel safe,” said Fredericks, who also runs a women-only taxi service from the gang-ridden Cape Flats of the Western Cape.

Divided cities

Apartheid spatial planning that physically divided cities according to racial groups left many Black and mixed-race South Africans on the outskirts of town and far from economic opportunities.

“Because of this distance from townships to the city centre, some women are walking to their places of work and then try to find a place to sleep there — but what about their children? Who protects them?” asked Fredericks.

Odumuko said she usually wakes up at 4am to find transport to cover her 50km commute and get to work by 8am, moving between taxi and bus ranks to find the quickest available ride.

“I wish my colleagues could see what I go through just to get to work on time,” she said.