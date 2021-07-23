Intelligence got knocked out, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

The run-up to the violence in KZN and Gauteng was possible the lowest point that the security cluster had to reach to lay bare the weaknesses caused by years of political interference. Somebody needs to admit that, and get working on fixing it.

Who in the security cluster knew the riots were being planned? What were the ministers' roles in the lead-up to the riots, during the events, and now that things have calmed down?

Vrye Weekblad spoke to experts about the problems and possible solutions.

Risk analyst Dr Nel Marais says: “If there was any possibility of the state being overthrown, state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo would have gone straight to President Cyril Ramaphosa to warn him. Did that happen? And then there is the issue, given the division in the ruling party, that the picture might not have been properly analysed and described to give direction to the police and army.

“There were obvious gaps on intelligence level [in the inadequate response of three departments] which meant nobody believed masses of people would spontaneously join in,” he tells Erika Gibson in this week's edition of Vrye Weekblad.