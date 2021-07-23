Load-shedding and a cold front: Double the pain as SA freezes in the dark

Just when the country thought a cold front was bad enough, Eskom's load-shedding said “hello darkness, my old friend”.

On Thursday, the embattled power utility announced that it would implement stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm to 9pm due to generation issues, combined with the severe cold weather.

“Unfortunately, a generation unit each at Tutuka and Medupi power stations were forced offline this afternoon, increasing the capacity constraints on the power system,” Eskom said.

“Further, a unit each at Medupi and Tutuka, that were expected to return to service this afternoon, have now been delayed, further contributing to the shortages.”