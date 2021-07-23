South Africa

Load-shedding and a cold front: Double the pain as SA freezes in the dark

23 July 2021 - 07:00
Load-shedding hit SA amid a cold front that has been dubbed 'possibly the coldest day since 2011'. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF / beercrafter

Just when the country thought a cold front was bad enough, Eskom's load-shedding said “hello darkness, my old friend”.

On Thursday, the embattled power utility announced that it would implement stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm to 9pm due to generation issues, combined with the severe cold weather.

“Unfortunately, a generation unit each at Tutuka and Medupi power stations were forced offline this afternoon, increasing the capacity constraints on the power system,” Eskom said.

“Further, a unit each at Medupi and Tutuka, that were expected to return to service this afternoon, have now been delayed, further contributing to the shortages.”

Load-shedding hit SA amid a cold front that has been dubbed “possibly the coldest day since 2011".

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued a warning that widespread morning frost was expected across the interior of the country on Friday, including in Gauteng, Mpumalanga Highveld, Free State, North West, Northern Cape.

“A very cold night ahead for SA interior. Widespread frost is expected tomorrow morning. It will remain chilly tomorrow over much of the country,” said SAWS.

“It will be the coldest night of the year in some places over the interior of SA tonight into tomorrow [Friday morning]. Small stock farmers please be advised.”

On social media, many users expressed their dismay with the power utility.

Here is snapshot of what they had to say.

