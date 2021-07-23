Load-shedding and a cold front: Double the pain as SA freezes in the dark
Just when the country thought a cold front was bad enough, Eskom's load-shedding said “hello darkness, my old friend”.
On Thursday, the embattled power utility announced that it would implement stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm to 9pm due to generation issues, combined with the severe cold weather.
“Unfortunately, a generation unit each at Tutuka and Medupi power stations were forced offline this afternoon, increasing the capacity constraints on the power system,” Eskom said.
“Further, a unit each at Medupi and Tutuka, that were expected to return to service this afternoon, have now been delayed, further contributing to the shortages.”
Load-shedding hit SA amid a cold front that has been dubbed “possibly the coldest day since 2011".
The SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued a warning that widespread morning frost was expected across the interior of the country on Friday, including in Gauteng, Mpumalanga Highveld, Free State, North West, Northern Cape.
“A very cold night ahead for SA interior. Widespread frost is expected tomorrow morning. It will remain chilly tomorrow over much of the country,” said SAWS.
“It will be the coldest night of the year in some places over the interior of SA tonight into tomorrow [Friday morning]. Small stock farmers please be advised.”
On social media, many users expressed their dismay with the power utility.
Here is snapshot of what they had to say.
Eskom is seriously giving us #Loadshedding during the coldest cold front in years. This is terribly inhumane 🥶❄— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) July 22, 2021
They banned Alcohol, ngapha there is a Cold front, now they implementing Stage 2 loadshedding?? Ahy pic.twitter.com/k9bYfM8Z66— ㄥ乇乇 (@LeeCore_) July 22, 2021
So we get to experience the cold front with loadshedding while sleeping alone? Saze sagowa sibancane— Nyisist (@RequestLindani) July 22, 2021
Honestly, someone at Eskom needs to learn about the SA weather service. They are always a call away.— Lindi Sirame (@Lindi_Sirame) July 22, 2021
Covid, Covid Looting, Tea with JZ, Looting, Insurrection, taxi violence, cold front, loadshedding. Just another day in Mzansi 💀💀💀— Mark Nel 🇿🇦 (@mtn_8219) July 22, 2021
So South Africa is having a cold front (it's literally snowing in some places), looting, vandalism, and violence, a deadly 3rd wave of Covid. And now Loadshedding is back.— ⁷ Bangtangel ⁷ (@MangSeokseok) July 22, 2021
It's great over here. pic.twitter.com/xEv5wbP3UV
South Africa can piss you off hey. As a unit. Eskom this side. Looting that side. Deadly disease this side. Insurrection next door. Racism. Japan whopping our ass. Cold front. We buy cars bought the dome. Poverty down the ride. Femicide. Yessis. I’m on the edge.— FKACHICKENWINGS 🇵🇸 (@tumelohh) July 22, 2021