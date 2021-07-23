Looters with Covid-19 symptoms must get tested, says Kubayi -Reveals 47,500 vaccine doses lost to looting

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has urged those involved in the unrest in Gauteng and KZN to get tested if they experience Covid-19 symptoms.

She said the correctional services department had told her “quite a number of people who were arrested have tested positive”.

At a briefing early on Friday, she said: “In contact tracing, [people] will have to say where they have been and perhaps some are staying away for fear of saying so.

“But community members must appeal to those people, to protect their own families and communities.”