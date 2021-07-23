South Africa

One dead, scores displaced after shack fire in Joburg

23 July 2021 - 09:42
Joburg emergency services said the fire broke out just after midnight.
Image: Joburg EMS

One man has died and scores of people have been displaced after a fire ripped through shacks in Vrededorp, Johannesburg, in the early hours of Friday morning.

City of Joburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the fire broke out just after midnight.

Mulaudzi said the fire was caused by an unattended paraffin stove. He said 32 shacks were affected and 36 people had been displaced.

The fire had since been extinguished.

“Residents are urged to look after all heating devices during this cold front,” he said.

