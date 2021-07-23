PODCAST | Kindness betrayed — the crimes of Sheree Prince

In April 2015, 18-year-old Sheree Prince left her home in Citrusdal and hitchhiked to Cape Town. Her parents had no idea she had left town, but four days later, when she returned with the police hot on her heels, they would become well aware of what their daughter had done on her trip.

During her time in Cape Town Prince had undertaken a crime spree, breaking into homes and stealing. It would be her final crime there, though, that had police hunting her down, after the dismembered remains of 74-year-old Sandra Malcolm were discovered.

In episode 55 of True Crime South Africa we delve into the psyche of this female killer who charmed the world with her sunny smile, but hid horrendous fantasies in her mind.



Listen to the story below: