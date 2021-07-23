South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Kindness betrayed — the crimes of Sheree Prince

23 July 2021 - 14:04 By Nicole Engelbrecht
During her time in Cape Town, 18-year-old Sheree Prince had undertaken a crime spree, which eventually included murder.
During her time in Cape Town, 18-year-old Sheree Prince had undertaken a crime spree, which eventually included murder.
Image: 123RF/ BELCHONOK

In April 2015, 18-year-old Sheree Prince left her home in Citrusdal and hitchhiked to Cape Town. Her parents had no idea she had left town, but four days later, when she returned with the police hot on her heels, they would become well aware of what their daughter had done on her trip.

During her time in Cape Town Prince had undertaken a crime spree, breaking into homes and stealing. It would be her final crime there, though, that had police hunting her down, after the dismembered remains of 74-year-old Sandra Malcolm were discovered. 

In episode 55 of True Crime South Africa we delve into the psyche of this female killer who charmed the world with her sunny smile, but hid horrendous fantasies in her mind.

Listen to the story below: 

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

READ MORE

PODCAST | The Angel of Vanderbijlpark: revisiting the Krion scheme

We ask how the woman called “The Angel of Vanderbijlpark” managed to fool so many people.
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | Shamonique Claasen: the unexpected face of domestic violence

In episode 53 of True Crime South Africa we delve into this horrific case and explore how a 10-year-old girl lost her life to a legacy of abuse.
News
4 weeks ago

PODCAST | Social media predator turns serial murderer

The ongoing trial of a self-confessed serial murderer and rapist in the Eastern Cape has  highlighted the dangers of social media.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA 'knows' where the famous blue sofa is — but who is going to get it back? South Africa
  2. 'Very cold' weather coming to Gauteng as cold front moves in from Cape South Africa
  3. King Misuzulu wants his father’s marriage to second wife declared null and void News
  4. 'They think they are safe': Doc issues chilling warning as people taking ... South Africa
  5. JZ Foundation receives affidavit over Jacob Zuma's R18.2m legal bills South Africa

Latest Videos

‘It was an act of desperation’ - A man played music for hours outside a ...
Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...