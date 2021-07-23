POLL | Will authorities ever recover SA's famous blue couch?

It remains to be seen whether authorities will recover SA's famous blue couch stolen from a Leather Gallery showroom in Durban last week.

The San Pablo Corner Sofa, which is priced from R67,999, was stolen as crowds looted shops during violent demonstrations in parts of KwaZulu-Natal. TimesLIVE reported that the shop might be closer to recovering the couch after social media users responded to calls to help locate it.

Their plea came after memes and videos of the famous couch circulated on social media platforms at the height of the unrest.