South Africa

POLL | Will authorities ever recover SA's famous blue couch?

23 July 2021 - 13:12
The couch, which is priced from R67,999, was the subject of a meme when it was photographed at an informal settlement hours after being stolen from the Springfield Value Centre.
Image: via www.leathergallery.co.za

It remains to be seen whether authorities will recover SA's famous blue couch stolen from a Leather Gallery showroom in Durban last week.

The San Pablo Corner Sofa, which is priced from R67,999, was stolen as crowds looted shops during violent demonstrations in parts of KwaZulu-Natal. TimesLIVE reported that the shop might be closer to recovering the couch after social media users responded to calls to help locate it.

Their plea came after memes and videos of the famous couch circulated on social media platforms at the height of the unrest.

“We are sure you have seen the viral video of our beloved San Pablo Leather Corner Sofa that was stolen from our Springfield showroom and is now stranded outside in the cold.

“We would love to find our now famous missing sofa and we need your help,” the store posted on Facebook, asking followers to share information of its whereabouts.

Leather Gallery owner Greg Parry told TimesLIVE: “We are investigating the information received from many individuals. We have taken every tipoff into consideration and are compiling the many reports we received from the public about where some of our furniture could potentially be located.” 

Earlier this week, TimesLIVE reported that police recovered several stolen items in KwaZulu-Natal, including a casket in Ezinqoleni in the Ugu district. They also went to the Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi township, south of Durban, where residents threw stolen items from their windows to avoid arrest. 

