Presidency says the four suspects arrested in connection with unrest are ‘key players’

The four suspects who have been apprehended in connection with the recent unrest are the key players in instigating violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, says acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Ntshavheni was briefing journalists on Thursday about the country’s security after the unrest.

“Our investigators are saying the four suspects are part of the key players [in the unrest] and that’s why they have been arrested,” she said.

Former Ukhozi FM DJ and staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma, Ngizwe Mchunu, is one of four suspects arrested in connection with the unrest.

Mchunu appeared briefly at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday. He faces a charge of incitement to commit violence. His case was postponed to next Wednesday and he was remanded in police custody.

Patriotic Alliance member Bruce Nimmerhoudt, ANC ward councillor Clarence Tabane and Sbusiso Mavuso have also been arrested in connection with the unrest.

The four are alleged to be among 12 instigators responsible for the looting.