South Africa

Risk of Covid-19 resurgence remains high, Gauteng government warns

23 July 2021 - 14:33
Gauteng remains at risk of a resurgence in Covid-19 infections. File image.
Gauteng remains at risk of a resurgence in Covid-19 infections. File image.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES/SEBABATSO MOSAMO

The Gauteng government says the risk of a resurgence in Covid-19 infections remains high and has urged residents to be vigilant.

Provincial government spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said on Friday the number of Covid-19 deaths and the test positivity rate remained high, adding that it was higher than at the peak of the second wave.

“We are not out of the woods and must not let down our guard. The risk of spreading the infection from person to person in the community is still very high.

“We should therefore avoid superspreader events which could easily lead to outbreaks and spark a resurgence,” he said.

Mhaga said the total number of cases in the province stood at 832,383 with 767,809 recoveries and 15,903 deaths.

Vaccination teams are on their way into communities, says health boss

Roving teams of Covid-19 vaccinators will soon be operating at community halls around the country.
News
6 hours ago

A total of 8,360 people are hospitalised in public (3,332) and private (5,028) facilities.

Of the total, 1,714 patients are in ICU and high care and 6,646 are in general wards.

Mhaga said there were 5,212 new Covid-19 admissions during the week ending July 17. Most new admissions were in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

He said 325 beds were added to the baseline of 4,082. The number of functional beds in the province is 4,407.

“Despite the decrease in active cases, the healthcare system is experiencing pressure on bed availability in the private and public sectors.”

The province has administered 1,465,482 vaccines.

By Thursday, 2,742,488 people had registered on the electronic vaccination data system.

Mhaga said schools will reopen on Monday for all pupils, but primary schools will reopen in accordance with the timetable models selected by the schools.

He said teachers with comorbidities are allowed to apply for a concession to work from home under lockdown level 4. “This position will be reviewed as per the announcement from the national coronavirus command council.”

He said the government had taken measures to minimise disruptions by employing 2,989 substitute teachers and 1,305 substitute cleaners.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Looters with Covid-19 symptoms must get tested, says Kubayi -Reveals 47,500 vaccine doses lost to looting

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has urged those involved in the unrest in Gauteng and KZN to get tested if they experience Covid-19 symptoms.
News
7 hours ago

SA records 433 new Covid-19 deaths, 14,858 cases in 24 hours

In some good news, there were 238,020 vaccine doses administered the in the past 24 hours, the second-highest single-day number of jabs - ...
News
21 hours ago

Gauteng not through third wave yet as looting hinders vaccination drive

Prof Bruce Mellado, a member of the Gauteng premier’s advisory committee, says the province is not yet safe as they will only be able to fully ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA 'knows' where the famous blue sofa is — but who is going to get it back? South Africa
  2. 'Very cold' weather coming to Gauteng as cold front moves in from Cape South Africa
  3. King Misuzulu wants his father’s marriage to second wife declared null and void News
  4. JZ Foundation receives affidavit over Jacob Zuma's R18.2m legal bills South Africa
  5. 'They think they are safe': Doc issues chilling warning as people taking ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘It was an act of desperation’ - A man played music for hours outside a ...
Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...