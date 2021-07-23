Student makes history at NWU with doctorate at 25, fighting financial hardship and anxiety disorder

When Dr Nicolene Steyn realised she may become the youngest person to obtain a doctoral degree at North West University’s (NWU) faculty of law, she thought how proud her father would have been.

When she graduated and made history by completing her PhD studies at the age of 25 and within two years of registration, Steyn video called her mother.

“When I video called my mother to tell her, her face and tears of sincere gratitude composed a lasting feeling of humility at the weight of the achievement, given my unlikely circumstances.

“To me, the achievement means I gave my best, and it fills me with hope — not only for myself and my future, but for those who, however unfortunate their circumstances, are also giving their best and faithfully pursuing a better future,” she said.

Steyn grew up on the “under-developed” side of the proverbial tracks in Zeerust, called Sandvlakte.

“My family, which comprised my father, mother, and two older brothers, was very poor. My father, the sole breadwinner and a retired mechanic, was a ‘recycling entrepreneur’, a fairly rare trade at the time. This entailed him driving a peculiar-looking old green truck around town and collecting discarded boxes, cans, plastic and glass from shops.

“He also collected old exam papers and the like from schools. The latter, and his unique personality, made him an endearing and constant character in town for more than 30 years until his death in 2016,” she said.