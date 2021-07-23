Vaccination teams are on their way into communities, says health boss

Health department director-general Sandile Buthelezi said the roving teams would aim to do mass vaccinations at the rate of up to 1,000 a day to inoculate a community, then move to a new area.

Buthelezi said mass vaccination sites would be added around the country based on those already operating in the Western Cape (Athlone Stadium and Cape Town International Convention Centre), KwaZulu-Natal (Moses Mabhida Stadium and the Royal Show Grounds) and Gauteng (Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital).

The Solidarity Fund would pay for the set-up and operating costs at these mass sites, said Buthelezi.

A successful pilot scheme this month offering vaccinations at South African Social Security Agency pay points in five provinces will lead to a four-day campaign in the first week of August. Buthelezi said the target was to vaccinate 400,000 people.

Melanie Wolmarans, the health department official in charge of the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS), said a complementary system was being developed, allowing registered people to select their vaccination site, date and time.

The system would be tested next week and the target was to make it operational by the end of the first week of August, said Wolmarans.