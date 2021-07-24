COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Indonesia's Bali running out of oxygen as government ponders curbs
July 24 2021 - 13:02
Children facing ‘catastrophic future’ after disruptions to school calendar
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga says children face a possible catastrophic future after losing two years of education.
The minister was giving a briefing on Saturday about schools' preparedness to welcome pupils back amid the third wave of Covid-19.
The minister said up to 60% of the school year had been lost in 2020 and disruptions to the school calendar this year had already pushed the academic year back.
Motshekga said she was especially concerned about primary school pupils. “If I'd had my way I would have brought them back in the second term,” she said.
“But the provinces said they needed more time to cope with [incorporating Covid-19] protocols for primary schools.”
July 24 2021 - 12:00
Trash piles up in Taiwan following Covid curbs
With people choosing takeaway and online shopping, waste collection centers in Taiwan are filling up. The amount of food packaging jumped 85% in capital Taipei compared to the same period last year, according to officials.
July 24 2021 - 11:30
Meals on wheels for residents in virus-hit Cambodia
Three-wheeled pedal-powered rickshaws also known as cyclos in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, are now used as mobile food banks to offer free food to residents hit by the pandemic.
July 24 2021 - 11:00
102-year-old WW2 veteran beats Covid-19
Russian World War Two veteran Nikolai Bagayev feels like he has cheated death twice. This time though, the enemy was not the German troops invading the Soviet Union but Covid-19.
July 24 2021 - 10:29
‘We are ready’: Motshekga says school restart hinges on Ramaphosa family meeting
Schools are still expected to reopen on Monday, basic education minister Angie Motshekga said on Saturday.
Giving a briefing on schools' preparedness to welcome pupils amid the third wave of Covid-19, Motshekga said: “We are ready.”
She said the reopening would only be confirmed on Sunday, when President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to update the nation about the state of disaster.
"Depending on confirmation by the president tomorrow after cabinet, as a sector there is agreement across the board that we are ready for the reopening of schools on Monday, 26 July 2021," she said.
July 24 2021 - 10:15
Indonesia's Bali running out of oxygen as government ponders curbs
The Indonesian island of Bali is running out of oxygen for its Covid-19 patients as infections surge, the chief of its health agency said, as Southeast Asia's biggest country struggles with the region's worst Covid epidemic.
Bali, famous for its tourist beaches and temples, along with the main island of Java and 15 other regions are under tight coronavirus restrictions, due to expire on Sunday. The government is debating whether to extend them or not.
"We've had an oxygen shortage since July 14 and it's getting critical by the day because of a surge in new cases," Ketut Suarjaya, the head of Bali's health agency, said as quoted by Antara state news agency as saying on Friday.
"There's an oxygen crisis in Bali."
Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, has had more than 3 million coronavirus infections and 80,598 deaths according to official data. The spread, driven by the Delta variant, has shown no sign of slowing.
Research organisation Our World in Data said the country had a death rate three times higher than the global average.
The debate over coronavirus restrictions has pitted health experts, who say it is premature to ease curbs during the surge of infections, against employer groups that have warned of mass layoffs unless the curbs are relaxed.
Suarjaya said patients in Bali needed 113.3 tonnes of oxygen on Thursday, while hospitals only had 40.5 tonnes. He was not immediately available for comment on Saturday.
Oxygen shortages have also been seen on Java. The government has begun to import oxygen supplies from countries such as the United States and China.
July 24 2021 - 10:13
Tokyo daily covid-19 cases total 1,128 on Saturday
Tokyo reported 1,128 Covid-19 cases on Saturday as Japan's capital kicked off the Olympic Games.
Infections have been on the rise in recent weeks, reaching 1,979 on Thursday, the highest since January.
The number tends to be lower on holidays and weekends due to less testing.
July 24 2021 - 09:18
China administered total 1.5249 bn doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of July 23
China administered a total of 1.5249 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of July 23, data from National Health Commission showed on Saturday.
July 24 2021 - 09:10
US buys 200 million more doses of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
Pfizer and German partner BioNTech said on Friday the US government has purchased 200 million additional doses of their Covid-19 vaccine to help with pediatric vaccination as well as possible booster shots - if they are needed.
July 24 2021 - 09:00
'It's time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks': Alabama Governor
As Covid-19 cases surge in parts of the United States, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey told reporters, ‘It's time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It's the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down.’
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 52,474 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 13,719 new cases, which represents a 26.1% positivity rate. A further 450 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 69,075 to date. Read more: https://t.co/dMpV2jiAhi pic.twitter.com/cls3WO9i3m— NICD (@nicd_sa) July 23, 2021