Crop-spraying pilot died in Eastern Cape orchard crash after clipping tree

A pilot who had spent more than 4,000 hours at the controls of planes died after clipping the top of a tree on a citrus farm in the Eastern Cape.

A Civil Aviation Authority accident report this week said Andries Duffy, 51, was executing a tight turn while spraying a lemon orchard with insecticide when the accident happened in 2020.

Duffy's Piper Pawnee crashed and burst into flames as he prepared for his third pass over the orchard shortly after dawn on October 31.

“The pilot misjudged his proximity to the trees during a turn for a third spray run; he collided with one of the trees, resulting in loss of control and the fatal crash,” the report said.