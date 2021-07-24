IN QUOTES | Western Cape taxi violence: here’s what the transport department is doing

Police in the Western Cape have arrested 12 people in connection with ongoing taxi violence in the province but are yet to nab the kingpins, transport minister said Fikile Mbalula on Thursday.

Mbalula and provincial transport and public works MEC Daylin Mitchell briefed the media on developments regarding the taxi industry in the province. The industry has been embroiled in violence that has led to deaths of more than 76 people.

The minister said the industry must find an amicable solution to its issues and ensure the safety of commuters.

Here are five quotes from his address:

Negotiations were not easy

“We’re prepared to talk. We want to negotiate. As national government, we appreciate that people throw their hands in the air and say ‘don’t call us again’. The issues are not simple. They are very serious.”