Talk about sex? Your doctor would rather not ... and you'll be lucky to even get a greeting

Nearly one in seven South Africans is HIV-positive, so you might think conversations with your doctor about your sex life would be commonplace.

The opposite is true, and in some cases you'll be lucky if the doctor even greets you, according to new research at Wits University.

Deidré Pretorius, from the school of family medicine, filmed 151 routine consultations with patients suffering from diabetes and hypertension — conditions where sexual dysfunction is common — and found only five in which sex was discussed.

Even so, the conversations were paternalistic and lacked privacy, warmth and respect, Pretorius said in the journal Sexual Medicine.

And in consultations that lasted between 8 min and 23 min, only between 2 min and 8 min involved interactions with patients. The rest of the time was spent looking through files and writing notes.