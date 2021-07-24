Teacher banned from working with children after sex with 14-year-old

It emerged during the disciplinary hearing at the Colesberg magistrate's court that the 14-year-old who complained to the police about the teacher in March 2018 has since had a baby and declined to give evidence.

A Northern Cape education department social worker told Pietersen the girl “no longer wishes to continue with the case and only wants to focus on her schoolwork and newborn child”.

The teacher argued that if Pietersen allowed the girl's earlier affidavit to be used in the hearing, it would amount to hearsay evidence.

But in his ruling on Tuesday, the arbitrator said: "[The teacher] introduced the very same affidavit [while cross-examining a detective who testified]. This ... opened the door for the affidavit to be admitted as evidence in this inquiry.”