Basic economics or waste? SA divided by government’s decision to destroy recovered looted goods

Scores online are up in arms about government’s decision to destroy recovered looted goods.

This week police recovered thousands of rand worth of items stolen from warehouses and retail stores that were looted and damaged last week during the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Police have been following up on tip-offs from community members in both provinces to recover suspected stolen goods.

According to acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, stolen goods were being destroyed because they are no different from fake products.

“Our people do not understand the things that affect the economy. The stolen goods are no different from counterfeit products and that is why we destroy them,” she explained.

“If the goods are stolen, it means the manufacturers of those goods are not going to generate an income from them that enables them to pay employees and continue with their businesses.”