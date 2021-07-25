COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Easing of lockdown restrictions on the cards
July 25 2021 - 08:43
US appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida
A federal appeals court late on Friday reversed course and let stand a lower court order prohibiting the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from enforcing coronavirus-related cruise ship rules in Florida.
The decision is a win for Florida that had filed a lawsuit arguing the CDC curbs made it tough for the cruise industry to recover from the pandemic.
The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta had only on Saturday voted 2-1 to block the lower court decision.
But in its latest brief statement, the three-judge appeals panel said it had withdrawn its earlier order on its own and was now rejecting the government's request because it had “failed to demonstrate an entitlement to a stay pending appeal.”
July 25 2021 - 07:15
India reports 39,742 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
India reported 39,742 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a government statement said on Sunday.
The Covid-19 death toll rose by 535 deaths in the last 24 hours, with the total reaching 420,551, health ministry data showed.
Reuters
July 25 2021 - 07:00
Anti-lockdown protest turns violent in Sydney
Protestors clashed with police during anti-lockdown protests in Sydney, Australia in defiance of public-health orders amid a growing Covid-19 outbreak
July 25 2021 - 06:45
SA's Covid-19 vaccine rollout catching up with ‘best in the world’
Three months ago, SA’s vaccination drive looked headed for disaster. After a slow start, the rollout has reached about 230,00 people a day, Business for SA chair Martin Kingston told the Sunday Times.
“I tried to reassure people over the past couple of months that there were bound to be teething problems,” Kingston said.
“But there were a lot of moving pieces that needed to be assembled in a synchronised manner, and my sense is that over the last several weeks we’ve seen it come together very effectively.”
Previously, the target was 250,000 jabs a day, with a request from President Cyril Ramaphosa to reach 300,000. Now, as more private and public sector vaccination sites open and vaccinations are also being done on Saturdays, the number is rising fast. Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said the government was targeting almost 400,000 daily by late August.
July 25 2021 - 06:30
Teachers refusing Covid-19 jab must produce medical report: department
The department of basic education is forcing teachers who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid on medical grounds to produce a detailed medical report indicating that taking the vaccine will "pose a health hazard" to them.
This is despite assurances from the department that it is not mandatory for educators to be vaccinated.
Those teachers who refuse to report for duty when schools reopen tomorrow - regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not, or are incapacitated due to a comorbidity - "shall be subjected to the processes provided for in schedule 1 of the Employment of Educators Act".
According to a teachers' union, this means teachers can face possible misconduct charges.
These controversial measures are contained in a circular dated July 23 that was signed by basic education director-general Mathanzima Mweli.
July 25 2021 - 06:15
Gauteng Education set to reduce distancing in schools
In a bid to accommodate up to 40 pupils in a classroom in primary schools, the Gauteng education department has told principals not to "strictly enforce" the 1m social distancing requirement.
Gauteng principals were informed of this change during a virtual meeting on school readiness with senior officials of the provincial education department on Thursday.
It comes ahead of the August 2 deadline for all primary schools to end rotational schooling, in which children attend classes on alternate days.
The process, first implemented last year in a bid to enable social distancing in classrooms, has caused most pupils to miss more than 50% of learning.
July 25 2021 - 06:00
Easing of lockdown restrictions on the cards
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to ease some lockdown restrictions and announce economic assistance for businesses hit by the looting when he addresses the nation tonight.
His address, following a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) today, comes as the Covid third wave shows signs of easing.
The alcohol and hospitality industries are confident the president will lift the booze ban and allow leisure travel across Gauteng borders.
Other lockdown restrictions reimposed four weeks ago include at 9pm-4am curfew and a ban on all social gatherings.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 49,589 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 12,056 new cases, which represents a 24.3% positivity rate. A further 413 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 69,488 to date. Read more: https://t.co/Y0sUrvVduG pic.twitter.com/QZ6xSUVqUK— NICD (@nicd_sa) July 24, 2021