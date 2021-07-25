COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Easing of lockdown restrictions on the cards

July 25 2021 - 08:43

US appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida

A federal appeals court late on Friday reversed course and let stand a lower court order prohibiting the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from enforcing coronavirus-related cruise ship rules in Florida.

The decision is a win for Florida that had filed a lawsuit arguing the CDC curbs made it tough for the cruise industry to recover from the pandemic.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta had only on Saturday voted 2-1 to block the lower court decision.

But in its latest brief statement, the three-judge appeals panel said it had withdrawn its earlier order on its own and was now rejecting the government's request because it had “failed to demonstrate an entitlement to a stay pending appeal.”