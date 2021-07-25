North West toddler's body found after two-week search

North West police are investigating the death of a toddler whose body was found at a vehicle repair premises in the Assen farming district on Friday.

Police on July 12 had requested the public’s assistance in searching for 3-year-old Khothatso Paul Rampa.

North West police spokesperson Maria Nkabinde said he was last seen by his grandmother at their house when he went out to play at 2pm in Msholozi informal settlement near Greens shopping complex on the R511 Thabazimbi road. He never returned home.

“During his disappearance Khothatso was wearing a yellow tracksuit top, blue tracksuit trousers and a pair of white sneakers. He is skinny build and has short hair with a dark skin complexion,” said Nkabinde.

Nkabinde told News24 that the body was “intact” when found, and that a mechanic had alerted police to the discovery of the body.

