SA records 9,700 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours: NICD

Gauteng accounted for 2,674 of the 9,718 new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA in the past 24 hours.
SA recorded 9,718 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Sunday.

Gauteng accounted for 2,674 of those cases, followed closely by the Western Cape with 2,444 cases.

The new infections mean that there have been 2,377,823 cases recorded to date.

The NICD also confirmed that, as per health department figures, there were 287 new Covid-19 fatalities recorded in the past day. This means that 69,775 people have died of coronavirus-related complications in SA to date.

There were also 366 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that 16,539 people are now being treated in the country's health facilities.

