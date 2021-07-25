South Africa

Three 'dangerous' convicts rearrested after daring escape in Limpopo

25 July 2021 - 12:24 By TimesLIVE
Limpopo police have rearrested three of four “dangerous” convicts who escaped from police custody on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

Limpopo police have rearrested three of four “dangerous” convicts who escaped from police custody on Wednesday.

Just 48 hours after their escape, the men were seemingly involved in two truck hijackings — incidents that, ultimately, resulted in their arrests.

SAPS spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said that the hijackings took place on the N1 highway on Thursday and Friday, close to the area where the four convicted criminals had escaped.

“Four suspects fitting the description of the ones who earlier escaped from the police van along the R101 road south of Polokwane allegedly hijacked a truck and later abandoned it at Ysyerberg on the N1 road.

“The same suspects allegedly hijacked another truck the next day at Nyl Plaza toll gate and drove it towards Modimolle, with the victims inside. The truck hit one of the barricades at Kranskop tollgate and the suspects jumped off and fled into the bushes,” said Mojapelo.

He said multiple police units, including the SAPS Airwing — with assistance from community members and private firms — led to three of the four being rearrested.

“One of the escapees allegedly shot at the police when he was spotted. The police returned fire and when searching the area, the suspect was found on top of a tree and injured. He was immediately arrested. The other two suspects were arrested in the vicinity.

“A search operation continued and a police firearm that was stolen during the escape was recovered in the bushes,” said Mojapelo.

Figos Madisha, Clifford Mutonhori and John Fine were rearrested, while a fourth man, Dennis Hove, is still being sought.

TimesLIVE

