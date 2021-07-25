South Africa

WATCH | Alcohol sales, gatherings and vaccines: SA back to level 3

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
25 July 2021 - 22:29

President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country to alert level 3 on July 25 2021. The move includes lifting the ban on alcohol sales and allowing small gatherings.

This comes as the Covid-19 third wave shows signs of easing and government's vaccination rollout gains steam.

Ramaphosa said that non-essential establishments — including restaurants, taverns, bars and fitness centres — can open, but must close by 9pm.

The sale of alcohol for off-site consumption is allowed, from 10am to 6pm, from Monday to Thursday. On-site sales and consumptions are allowed “as per licence conditions”, but must end by 8pm.

SA had been on alert level 4 for four weeks, as a spike in cases — with Gauteng the epicentre — drove the country's third wave.

