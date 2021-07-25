South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa to address SA at 8.30pm on Sunday

25 July 2021 - 16:05 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address SA at 8.30pm on Sunday, the presidency said.

The address comes exactly a month after level 4 lockdown restrictions — which included a tightening of the curfew, a ban on gatherings and prohibition on alcohol sales — kicked in, initially for a two-week period before being extended for another two weeks.

The Sunday Times reported that Ramaphosa was likely to ease some of the restrictions.

TimesLIVE reported that this would include moving SA to level 3 lockdown regulations, which would involve allowing sales of alcohol, small gatherings and easing the current curfew.

In a statement, the presidency said the address followed meetings of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council, and the cabinet.

“As SA rolls out its Covid-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring Covid-19 infection, treatment and patient recovery rates as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures,” the statement said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Level 3 loading: Ramaphosa likely to lift booze ban, ease restrictions gatherings and allow travel to Gauteng

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to move the county to alert level 3, lifting the ban on alcohol and allowing for small gatherings when he ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Easing of lockdown restrictions on the cards

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to ease some lockdown restrictions and announce economic assistance for businesses hit by the looting when he ...
News
20 hours ago

Please lift ban: Travel and alcohol are our livelihood, says tourism business council

The Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA) has called on the government to lift the alcohol sales ban and restrictions on Gauteng travel.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA 'knows' where the famous blue sofa is — but who is going to get it back? South Africa
  2. Why I went to Nkandla: Julius Malema explains his tea party with Zuma News
  3. WATCH LIVE | Education minister Angie Motshekga gives an update on the ... South Africa
  4. Easing of lockdown restrictions on the cards News
  5. Big winter freeze smashes 19 chilly temperature records in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

‘It was an act of desperation’ - A man played music for hours outside a ...
Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...