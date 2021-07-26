15-year-old Boipelo Awuah used to steal her brother's skateboard, now she's SA's youngest Olympian

“I’m just happy to be paving the way for more female skaters, even if I don’t win or whatever. I’m just happy that there’s more young female skaters coming up,” says Boipelo.

Crazy healthy

Aside from the agility and technique needed to become a good street skater, you also need to have a healthy level of “craziness”. “As you can see, I’m a bit crazy,” says Boipelo. At first glance she doesn’t appear to be. Her smile is bright and welcoming, and she talks softly and respectfully. She also skates with a pair of spectacles balanced delicately on her nose.

Watching her attempt a difficult trick and fall really hard, but immediately get up with a smile on her face, you kind of get what she means when she says she is “a bit crazy”. Failure to land a trick properly doesn’t only end in disappointment but with the real possibility of physical harm. Skaters know this but will almost never give up until they’ve mastered a trick. Crazy.

“I think I’m going to frontside boardslide this handrail,” says Boipelo in skateboard speak to some of her friends at the park.

She takes a few moments to size up the rail and work through the visualisation and mechanics of the trick. You would need to ride up to the rail at the perfect angle carrying good speed. Then at the right moment, pop the board up using your back leg while simultaneously dragging your front foot on the board so that it levels out.

You are now flying through the air with the board below your feet. Twist your body slightly in midair so you land the middle of the board on the rail with feet spaced out correctly for balance. Keep your arms out to help with balance and your neck craned so you can see where you are going as you slide down the rail backwards. Come off the edge of the rail and twist again in midair so you land the same way you started. Make sure to bend your knees so your body absorbs the impact.