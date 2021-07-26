Back to school: Phoenix schools to be monitored, Gauteng and Limpopo say Covid-19 protocols are in place

“Pupils are returning to school this week on rotational timetables, as was the case before recess. The return of all primary school pupils for daily attendance is planned for August 2,” said spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene.

Chuene said the education sector was on full alert and would continue to apply standard operating procedures for the prevention and management of Covid-19 in schools.

“This includes ensuring the wearing of masks, daily screening, sanitising of hands and frequently touched surfaces and social distancing. Unauthorised, non-academic visits to schools are prohibited based on the Covid-19 risk adjusted strategy level and the need for schools to strictly focus on catching up on lost teaching and learning time.”

Chuene said the national school nutrition programme would resume when schools reopen.

“Schools have been advised to feed all pupils daily, including those who come to school on a rotational basis. The pupil transport programme will continue to ferry pupils from pick up points in accordance to route arrangements.”