Body of taxi owner found with gunshot wounds in Jeffreys Bay

The body of a taxi driver was found with gunshot wounds in Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape at the weekend, police said.

Spokesperson Sgt Majola Nkohli said police were alerted to the shooting in Oceanview at about 7.15pm on Saturday.

“At the scene, police found the lifeless body of a man with multiple gunshot wounds.”

The man had been identified as Vusi Ndzama, 42, a taxi owner from Jeffreys Bay.

A murder case has been opened.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact 082 697 5914.

