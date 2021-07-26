South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Saffers can buy booze today after a four week dry spell, but how long will the banning and unbanning go on for?

26 July 2021 - 05:30 By TimesLIVE
A man wearing a protective face mask stocks up on alcohol at a liquor store as the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption will be prohibited over the Easter weekend, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Johannesburg, South Africa, on April 1 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

July 26 2021 - 06:25

WATCH | 'It's a privilege to be a driver': A free vaccines bus is helping more than just the passengers

BreadCrumbs, a behavioural linguistics company based in Craighall Park founded by Leigh Crymble, is offering a free shuttle to and from vaccination sites to try to prevent vaccine hesitation and to avoid vaccinations being seen as a luxury .

The vaccination bus is trying to make the travel process easier for those who are unable to travel to and from vaccine sites as well as helping people to register on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) and answering any questions they might have.

July 26 2021 - 06:00

Saffers can buy booze today after a four week dry spell, but how long will the banning and unbanning go on for?

