South Africa

Drugs worth more than R500,000 found at house in North West

26 July 2021 - 10:10
The Hawks said the drugs were found in one of the back rooms of the home on Friday afternoon.
Image: Hawks

Drugs worth more than R500,000 were found at a house in Potchefstroom in the North West at the weekend, the Hawks said on Monday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso said the drugs were found in one of the back rooms of the home on Friday afternoon. 

“One of the back rooms being rented out was allegedly found harbouring an assortment of drugs, including cocaine, dagga, alcohol, crystal meth and R8,000 cash,” Rikhotso said.

Rikhotso said numerous documents, including price lists of drugs and alcohol were also found in the room.

“Tracing of the suspect is still ongoing.”

TimesLIVE

