'I don’t even count myself any more — I work for my family': Waitress on loss of income during lockdown

On Monday morning, Melokuhle Ncube, a waitress in Parkhurst, Johannesburg, was washing windows and mopping the floor of Jolly Cool, as they eagerly prepare to reopen on Tuesday, after the alcohol ban was eased.

The restaurant, which relies heavily on its alcohol revenue, has been shut for weeks during alert level 4 of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations. While restaurants were allowed to resume serving sit-down meals halfway through this period, the sale of alcohol was prohibited for a month.

On Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said SA was moving to lockdown alert level 3, allowing restaurants to serve alcoholic drinks, among other measures.

The regulations gazetted overnight state that licensed establishments must ensure no alcohol is consumed on their premises after 8pm.

“We’re excited about another opportunity to work. Things have been hard since we couldn’t really make enough money to survive. It was better because of the money from the government [UIF/Ters]. It helped a lot because I wasn’t working, but I could cover my basics costs and survive,” Ncube told TimesLIVE.

“The money wasn’t enough but it was better than nothing.”