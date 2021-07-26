IN QUOTES | Infection peaks, R350 grants and military: Life under lockdown level 3

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday the government has increased the number of law enforcement officials to monitor the situation in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after recent violence and looting in parts of the two provinces.

The personnel will be deployed in areas considered potential hotspots and at key economic infrastructure like shopping centres, warehouses and factories.

Addressing the nation on the government’s response to Covid-19, Ramaphosa described the recent unrest as deliberate and co-ordinated acts of violence that resulted in the destruction of property and job losses.

The two provinces were plunged into violence with initial demonstrations linked to the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma. Malls, factories and other properties and businesses were looted and destroyed, leaving thousands at risk of losing employment.

Ramaphosa said the government has a duty to help the businesses rebuild.

Here’s a summary of his speech in six quotes: