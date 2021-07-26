Is it worth getting a Covid-19 antibody test?

There is no value in getting an antibody test, says Dr Marlin McKay.

McKay, who runs his own medical practice in Roodepoort, told TimesLIVE the test has no value in terms of diagnosis because it doesn’t determine when or where someone contacted Covid-19.

“It won’t tell you whether your antibodies will finish in the next week or month so it’s a bit of a waste,” he said.

“It can also give you a false sense of security, making you feel like you don’t have to stick to wearing a mask.”

McKay said antibody tests should not be used for diagnosis or to give people a sense of protection.