Motorist critically injured after gun pointed at traffic cops jams

A motorist's alleged bid to evade arrest by shooting at traffic officers backfired spectacularly when his gun jammed and he was critically injured by responding gunfire.

Now the motorist faces a raft of charges.

The incident happened in Boshoek, just outside Phokeng in the North West, on Friday after traffic officers flagged down a Toyota Corolla whose driver failed to obey a stop sign.

North West police spokesperson Capt Aafje Botma said after stopping next to the road, the 47-year-old driver got out of the vehicle, approached the traffic officers and apologised.

“In the meantime, the other officer went to the vehicle where three other occupants were still seated.

“He then spotted a firearm in the vehicle and went back to alert his colleague. The suspect, who apparently overheard the conversation, pulled a pistol from his waist and attempted to shoot the traffic officers but the firearm jammed.”