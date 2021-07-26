South Africa

Motorist critically injured after gun pointed at traffic cops jams

26 July 2021 - 16:25 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
A motorist is in hospital after drawing a gun and being shot by a traffic officer. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

A motorist's alleged bid to evade arrest by shooting at traffic officers backfired spectacularly when his gun jammed and he was critically injured by responding gunfire.

Now the motorist faces a raft of charges.

The incident happened in Boshoek, just outside Phokeng in the North West, on Friday after traffic officers flagged down a Toyota Corolla whose driver failed to obey a stop sign. 

North West police spokesperson Capt Aafje Botma said after stopping next to the road, the 47-year-old driver got out of the vehicle, approached the traffic officers and apologised.

“In the meantime, the other officer went to the vehicle where three other occupants were still seated.

“He then spotted a firearm in the vehicle and went back to alert his colleague. The suspect, who apparently overheard the conversation, pulled a pistol from his waist and attempted to shoot the traffic officers but the firearm jammed.”

The quick-thinking officer retaliated with his firearm, hitting the suspect on the upper body. The man and his three companions tried to flee the scene but the wounded driver fell to the ground.

He was arrested and taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

“Upon processing the scene, police found and confiscated three pistols, a shotgun and live ammunition. A manhunt has been launched for the remaining three suspects.”

Botma confirmed that the man was in a critical but stable condition. He faces charges of attempted murder, pointing a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. 

