South Africa

No long queues or spikes in online sales as booze ban is lifted

26 July 2021 - 17:04
Liquor City on Beyers Naudé Drive, Johannesburg, usually experiences a rush of customers after a ban is lifted, but on Monday business was slow.
Liquor City on Beyers Naudé Drive, Johannesburg, usually experiences a rush of customers after a ban is lifted, but on Monday business was slow.
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng

With alcohol sales unbanned on Sunday night, one might have expected a surge in people heading to liquor outlets to buy their booze. But it appeared that wasn't the case on Monday.

Liquor City on Beyers Naudé Drive, Johannesburg, usually experiences a high volume of customers after a ban is lifted — but on Monday business was slow.

Store manager Raymond de Freitas said they had not had a busy day.

“People drop by [but] we haven’t seen crazy numbers of people today. It wasn’t as busy as the other times,” he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country to alert level 3 on Sunday. The move includes lifting the ban on alcohol sales and allowing small gatherings.

Curfew eased, booze back on sale and small gatherings allowed as SA moves to level 3

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday moved SA back to alert level 3, meaning that alcohol sales will be allowed, gatherings can take place and ...
Politics
22 hours ago

Licensed establishments will be permitted to sell alcohol for off-site consumption between Mondays and Thursdays.

“The sale of alcohol from retail outlets for off-site consumption will be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday. Alcohol sales for on-site consumption will be permitted as per licence conditions up to 8pm,” said the president. 

SA had been under alert level 4 for a month.

Sarette van den Heever, owner of online alcohol shop Wijnbar, said their online sales had declined.

“It was an interesting day. We had numbers, but not as [much] as the last time. We’re in the middle of getting stock on-site and displaying,” she said.

“Online sales were lower this time around. Our customers are under pressure from an income perspective. But if it wasn’t for our online sales we wouldn’t have made it this far.

“We weren’t able to pay our staff and we hope the Ters money will come through. If they can’t help us out, I’m not sure how long we will be able to stay open.”

The South African Liquor Brand owners' Association (Salba) said it noted the government’s partial relaxation of the alcohol ban.

“The partial opening of sales, as well as three months' deferment in excise tax payments due on alcohol beverages, is a huge relief, but we are nowhere near being out of the woods, especially for the off-site consumption outlets that continue to be restricted to trading Monday to Thursday with no rationale or evidence provided for this decision, in spite of our many requests to secure this from government,” said chairperson Sibani Mngadi.

The government’s use of prohibition in response to the Covid-19 pandemic has had devastating consequences, he said. There was no justification for the prohibition, — implemented with no warning, no consultation and poor empirical justification — that prevented legitimate businesses supporting more than 1-million livelihoods across SA from operating, he added.

“Right now, our focus is on economic recovery, and the role our industry can play is critical.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'I don’t even count myself any more — I work for my family': Waitress on loss of income during lockdown

'I’m heavily indebted right now because at some point I had to prioritise food and rent,' says a Joburg waitress eagerly awaiting the resumption of ...
News
4 hours ago

‘Buvuliwe! I’m drinking Oros for the last time’ - SA reacts to lifting of booze ban

The lifting of the ban on alcohol sales has been met with positive responses and is dominating conversations on social media following the ...
News
12 hours ago

Government brings back R350 social relief grant in wake of looting

President Cyril Ramaphosa says his government is taking "decisive action" to help the country's economy and hard-hit population.
Politics
22 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Why I went to Nkandla: Julius Malema explains his tea party with Zuma News
  2. WATCH LIVE | Education minister Angie Motshekga gives an update on the ... South Africa
  3. Easing of lockdown restrictions on the cards News
  4. Big winter freeze smashes 19 chilly temperature records in SA South Africa
  5. SA 'knows' where the famous blue sofa is — but who is going to get it back? South Africa

Latest Videos

Swahili must be common African language: Malema’s highlights from 8th EFF ...
Businesses granted incentives to boost economy after unrest and Covid-19 ...