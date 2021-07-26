No long queues or spikes in online sales as booze ban is lifted

With alcohol sales unbanned on Sunday night, one might have expected a surge in people heading to liquor outlets to buy their booze. But it appeared that wasn't the case on Monday.

Liquor City on Beyers Naudé Drive, Johannesburg, usually experiences a high volume of customers after a ban is lifted — but on Monday business was slow.

Store manager Raymond de Freitas said they had not had a busy day.

“People drop by [but] we haven’t seen crazy numbers of people today. It wasn’t as busy as the other times,” he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country to alert level 3 on Sunday. The move includes lifting the ban on alcohol sales and allowing small gatherings.