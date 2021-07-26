SA hits 70,000 Covid-19 deaths, with 243 fatalities recorded in 24 hours

SA hit another devastating Covid-19 milestone on Monday night, with more than 70,000 fatalities recorded since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March last year.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday that there were 243 new Covid-19 related fatalities in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 70,018.

In the past 24 hours, 5,683 new Covid-19 cases were recorded, taking the total cases recorded across the country to 2,383,490 to date.