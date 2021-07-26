South Africa

Ten appear in camera in Verulam court on unrest-related charges

26 July 2021 - 16:13 By TimesLIVE
A protester holds a poster of former president Jacob Zuma outside the Verulam magistrate's court on Monday, where 10 people appeared on unrest-related charges.
Ten people appeared in the Verulam magistrate's court on Monday in connection with unrest-related charges after violent protests that shook KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng two weeks ago. 

The charges include murder, attempted murder, possession of stolen property, malicious injury to property, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Natasha Kara, regional spokesperson for the directorate of public prosecutions, said their appearances were held in camera to protect the identity of the accused as identity parades are yet to be conducted.

The cases were remanded to Friday for bail consideration.

Outside court, tensions were high as two groups of protesters — family and friends of the accused as well as ANC and EFF supporters — were separated by a strong police and army presence. 

The province was plunged into chaos after former president Jacob Zuma was incarcerated at the Estcourt correctional facility in compliance with a Constitutional Court order that he be sentenced to 15 months for contempt after he refused to appear before the Zondo commission.

Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said 330 people so far are believed to have been killed in the anarchy that swept Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal

Ntshavheni said in Gauteng police were investigating 11 murders in Johannesburg, 27 in Ekurhuleni and four in Sedibeng. In addition, they were pursuing 22 inquest investigations in Ekurhuleni, 12 in Johannesburg and three in Sedibeng. 

In KZN, she said 110 murder investigations were under way in eThekwini, 20 in Umgungundlovu, nine in Ugu, eight in iLembe, six in King Cetshwayo, three each in Harry Gwala, Umzinyathi and Umkhanyakude, and one in Amajuba.

