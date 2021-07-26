'They'll get their jab in Braams' - Mzansi reacts to 18-34s getting the Covid-19 vaccine

As most of the country passes the peak of the third wave of Covid-19 infections, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that people that are 18 years old and older will soon be able to register for the vaccine.

Speaking to the nation, Ramaphosa said the country has enough doses of the vaccine to open the vaccine programme to all adults.

“We will now allow people between the ages of 18 and 34 to be vaccinated from September 1 2021. This will be in addition to the age groups that are currently eligible, which is everyone over 35 years of age,” he said.

He also praised the current rollout.