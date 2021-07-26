WATCH | Police separate protesters as suspects set to appear in connection with Phoenix unrest

Sizophila Mkhize, the ANC Youth League national spokesperson, said: “The government must stop being in denial. We are here to today because of inequalities - racial inequalities. We are here because of the preference that the government gives to one race over the other. What needs to happen first is to address those inequalities.

“The rhetoric of a rainbow nation is why we're here. Rainbow nation is on paper, it is not in practical terms. We need to live together in harmony and understand that we are all South Africans,” said Mkhize

Another protester, Nkulu Ngwenya, who claimed that his vehicle was damaged last week by Phoenix residents for “no apparent reason”, said he'd come to ensure that those responsible were made to pay.

Ngwenya said he was driving back to his KwaMashu home from the Phoenix Plaza when his bakkie was stoned near the shopping centre.

“They were swearing and shouting at me to stop my car, but as soon as they threw stones at my car I decided to ignore them and left.

“The police presence here is really unnecessary, in my opinion. Even the army is carrying weapons as if they are going to war.”

He said the police failed to help when the communities were under fire.

TimesLIVE