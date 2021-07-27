South Africa

7,700 Covid-19 cases, 370 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours: NICD

27 July 2021 - 19:46 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 7,773 new Covid-19 cases and 370 deaths in the past 24 hours.
Image: File picture

SA recorded 7,773 new Covid-19 cases and 370 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.

This means that there have now been 2,391,223 cases and 70,388 fatalities recorded to date.

Most of the new cases (30%) were in Gauteng, followed by the Western Cape (20%).

The NICD said there were also 650 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that there are now 16,441 people being treated in the country's public and private facilities.

TimesLIVE

