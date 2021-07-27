About 50 junior doctors still not placed

The government is finally, albeit slowly, placing intern doctors in hospitals.

This is after the juniors had made efforts to engage with the department of health many times before the expected closing date on July 1.

“Out of 465 doctors, the audited number that was not placed is 49. Probably not even a single doctor was placed until they approached the office and we wrote to the department.

“We are amending our papers and won’t continue on an urgent basis. We only seek them to be placed,” said Matthew Yeko of Mabuza Attorneys, representing the juniors.

The remaining doctors are being represented by Mabuza Attorneys, who will file the class action on their behalf once they have finalised their case.