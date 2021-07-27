South Africa

About 50 junior doctors still not placed

27 July 2021 - 16:51
Intern doctors are slowly being placed in hospitals by government. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/SAMSONOVS

The government is finally, albeit slowly, placing intern doctors in hospitals.

This is after the juniors had made efforts to engage with the department of health many times before the expected closing date on July 1.

“Out of 465 doctors, the audited number that was not placed is 49. Probably not even a single doctor was placed until they approached the office and we wrote to the department.

“We are amending our papers and won’t continue on an urgent basis. We only seek them to be placed,” said Matthew Yeko of Mabuza Attorneys, representing the juniors.

The remaining doctors are being represented by Mabuza Attorneys, who will file the class action on their behalf once they have finalised their case.

Yeko said the case needed work as some doctors who had been given paid internships have since been turned away, and others told they can only start in four months’ time.

“The number we are dealing with is changing all the time. We do not yet have the final list of names. Even those who have received funded postings are experiencing problems. Some have gone to start their new jobs only to be told there is no letter of appointment for them,” he said.

Yeko said most of the students who are not placed are foreign nationals.

TimesLIVE

