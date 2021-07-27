At R178m, the second-highest PowerBall jackpot is up for grabs
If one punter get its right and picks the lucky numbers, they will walk away with the second-highest PowerBall jackpot in the history of the South African lottery on Tuesday.
According to the lottery operator Ithuba, should the PowerBall jackpot be won on Tuesday night, it will not only be the biggest for 2021 so far, it will be the second-highest PowerBall jackpot yet.
The total estimated value for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus jackpots for Tuesday's draw is estimated at R178m.
The PowerBall estimated jackpot is at a record-breaking R160m, and the estimated PowerBall Plus jackpot is R18m.
“As the operator of the country’s favourite game, we are excited to be able to offer life-changing jackpots like these. This is something that will surely lighten the mood even amid the uncertainty the country is facing.
“The prospect of being able to change someone’s life in the times we are living in is truly fulfilling and this is what Ithuba set out to do when we were awarded the licence in 2015, to change the lives of ordinary citizens for the better. Wishing all our players the best of luck for Tuesday’s PowerBall draw,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.
This year, the National Lottery has created more than 60-million winners across all games since the beginning of 2021 and paid out R1.8bn in total winnings.
Ithuba has encouraged players to use digital platforms as a convenient and safe method of playing.
“We encourage players to use the National Lottery digital platforms. Players can purchase their tickets from the National Lottery website using the National Lottery mobile app, or any one of our banking partners, namely FNB, Absa, Nedbank and Standard Bank,” it said.
“Winners of R50,000 and more receive extensive financial advice as well as trauma counselling from qualified psychologists, to help them deal with their new financial circumstances. These advisory services come at no cost to the winner.”
TimesLIVE