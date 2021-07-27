EFF councillor in court over racist 'Tracy Zille' tweets

The Equality Court in Louis Trichardt, Limpopo, on Tuesday began hearing the case against EFF councillor Anthony Matumba, who is alleged to have been behind a fake Twitter account used to spread disparaging, racist and harassing comments towards black women.

The matter is set down for the next three days.

The case against Matumba was brought by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) after it received complaints from a member of the public about comments made by someone using the alias @TracyZille on Twitter.

The Twitter handle emerged in June 2020 and had more than 30,000 followers when it was brought to the attention of the SAHRC. The account caused a storm after it posted tweets about the difference between white and black cultures. Other tweets pretended to offer “advice” from white people to other races.

“From a closer inspection, and after an expose in the media, it was reported the Tracy Zille account was, in fact, run by Anthony Matumba, a councillor from the Makhado municipality,” the SAHRC said.