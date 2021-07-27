South Africa

EFF councillor in court over racist 'Tracy Zille' tweets

Anthony Matumba 'was generating an income from making disparaging and inflammatory comments online', says SAHRC

27 July 2021 - 13:18
The EFF's Anthony Matumba is set to appear before the Equality Court on Tuesday for comments he is alleged to have made using the @TracyZille Twitter account.
The EFF's Anthony Matumba is set to appear before the Equality Court on Tuesday for comments he is alleged to have made using the @TracyZille Twitter account.
Image: Facebook / Anthony Matumba

The Equality Court in Louis Trichardt, Limpopo, on Tuesday began hearing the case against EFF councillor Anthony Matumba, who is alleged to have been behind a fake Twitter account used to spread disparaging, racist and harassing comments towards black women.

The matter is set down for the next three days.

The case against Matumba was brought by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) after it received complaints from a member of the public about comments made by someone using the alias @TracyZille on Twitter.

The Twitter handle emerged in June 2020 and had more than 30,000 followers when it was brought to the attention of the SAHRC. The account caused a storm after it posted tweets about the difference between white and black cultures. Other tweets pretended to offer “advice” from white people to other races.   

“From a closer inspection, and after an expose in the media, it was reported the Tracy Zille account was, in fact, run by Anthony Matumba, a councillor from the Makhado municipality,” the SAHRC said.

#TracyZille outed as front for EFF-aligned local government official — Lies, he says

The “white woman”, who tweeted a series of racial posts this week, has been identified as a local government official in Limpopo.
News
1 year ago

“It was further reported that Mr Matumba was generating an income from making these disparaging and inflammatory comments online through companies he owned and registered to which social media users were directed.”

The Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab), which had pointed the finger at Matumba last year, said he has registered multiple websites in his name, which he monetised using Google’s AdSense.

“To drive traffic to these sites and increase the ad revenue they generated, several Twitter accounts spammed links to the websites, mostly in reply to prominent Twitter personalities,” DFRLab said.

It said it had collected 104 tweets from @TracyZille between June 29 and July 4 last year. A total of 61 tweets were linked to the websites whatsappgroup.co.za, search67.com and jobsfinder.co.za.

Manaka Ranaka on controversial racial claims by 'Tracy Zille'

The star claims white people have been trying to replicate black African culture for the longest time
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

As the matter finally makes its way to court, the SAHRC said it wants the court to declare comments made by Matumba as harassment based on gender and race, and for him to pay damages

“The SAHRC is of the view that no individual may use the hurtful history of this country to leverage an income for him or herself.

“The SAHRC condemns any form of action which deliberately contradicts our mandate of reconciliation and nation building, and is confident the court will send a strong message to the faceless individuals on social media who attempt to abuse these platform in stark contradiction of the aims of the Equality Act.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Threatened with dismissal or eviction for refusing Covid-19 jab? The SAHRC wants to know

The SA Human Rights Commission wants people who have been threatened with losing their jobs or rented accommodation for refusing to have a Covid-19 ...
News
3 hours ago

Patriotic Alliance mayoral candidate charged with terrorism and inciting violence

During the bail hearing, the state added another charge under the Terrorism and Related Activities Act.
News
16 hours ago

Somizi calls out ‘trolls’ hiding racism and homophobia behind clap backs

Somizi says social media trolls should refrain from using homophobic and racists slurs when clapping back.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Why I went to Nkandla: Julius Malema explains his tea party with Zuma News
  2. Easing of lockdown restrictions on the cards News
  3. ‘TV, worth R30k, going for R6k!’ Looters tracked as they try to flog goods News
  4. WATCH LIVE | Education minister Angie Motshekga gives an update on the ... South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa's plan for ANC to pick mayors with skills News

Latest Videos

Who is the SA surfer who walked away with silver at the Olympics?
Swahili must be common African language: Malema’s highlights from 8th EFF ...